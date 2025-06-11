The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has launched an ambitious fan mobilisation initiative under the banner Go Warriors Fans, aimed at rallying nationwide support for the senior men’s football team, the Warriors, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be hosted in Morocco this December.

The initiative was officially unveiled on Tuesday in Harare by ZIFA president Mr Nqobile Magwizi during a public viewing event of Zimbabwe’s COSAFA Cup encounter against Mozambique.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Magwizi called on all Zimbabweans to stand behind the Warriors and take advantage of the platform to travel to Morocco as the team seeks to make history by progressing beyond the group stages for the first time.

“We need as many Zimbabweans as possible in Morocco to support the Warriors. The 12th man plays a key role in our success. It is about unity and pride in our national identity.

“Rather than waiting until December, we are urging people to begin making arrangements now.

“The platform we have created as an association will assist those who wish to travel and witness Zimbabwe’s performance on the continental stage. I believe the Warriors are poised for a remarkable showing,” he said.

ZIFA also revealed that the initiative would not only focus on international travel but would extend domestically to ensure that support for the Warriors is inclusive and widespread.

The association plans to establish fan parks in rural communities, allowing fans from across the country to engage with the tournament in real time.

ZIFA General Secretary Yvonne Mapika Manwa emphasised the importance of grassroots involvement in building a robust support base.

“One of the things we have prioritised is the creation of rural fan bases. Communities in rural areas form a significant part of our national support structure.

“It is imperative that they too have access to the AFCON experience through designated fan parks,” she said.

Vice Chairperson of the AFCON Committee, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, highlighted the need for inclusivity and community engagement in the sport.

“Football is a people’s game. As a committee, we are focused on bringing football back to the people. Our goal is to decentralise the game.

“Regardless of age, gender, or background, every Zimbabwean must feel part of this journey. Let the nation unite and chant ‘Go Warriors, Go’. This campaign is for everyone,” she said.

Zimbabwe has qualified for five AFCON tournaments in the past but is yet to advance beyond the group stages.

The “Go Warriors Fans” initiative is seen as a strategic move to inspire both the team and the nation as they gear up for another attempt at continental glory.

