Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi met Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) president Gianni Infantino yesterday.

Speaking after the meeting, Magwizi said his engagement with the FIFA boss was fruitful.

“This evening in Cairo at the CAF 14th Extraordinary General Assembly, I had a great meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“He expressed his delight at Zimbabwe’s football growth prospects and reaffirmed FIFA’s commitment to supporting us in restoring our footballing glory,” Magwizi.

ZIFA recently penned a deal with the Moroccan football mother body.

This move would see the two countries share notes and technical expertise.

Zwnews