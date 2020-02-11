MEDIA STATEMENT

11 FEBRUARY 2020

ZIFA DISMISS SOCIAL MEDIA FALSEHOODS REGARDING PRESIDENT KAMAMBO

The Zimbabwe Football Association wishes to respond to several enquiries that have inundated our offices regarding our president Felton Kamambo.

The Associations wishes to inform the football loving public that Mr Kamambo has neither been detained nor placed under police custody as is being peddled in certain quarters.

Mr Kamambo was invited to the Surbuban section at Harare Central Police station where a warned and cautioned statement was recorded on allegations of election bribery on a matter reported to the Commercial Crimes Unit of police by Hon Dr. Phillip Chiyangwa.

The ZIFA president was never detained or harrassed by the police and is actually at home with his family. While the matter is subjudice, ZIFA would like to assure the football community that all shall be well and justice shall prevail.

As per the 2020 motto, ZIFA will let “football do the talking” as we are penciled for exciting football times ahead.

We urge all football stakeholders to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE ZIMBABWE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (ZIFA) :

XOLISANI GWESELA , CORPORATE SERVICES MANAGER