ZIFA bans top army football side for 2 years, Hits them with $10000 fine over violence

THE Zifa Central Region disciplinary committee last week handed Tongogara one of the most unprecedented punishments in the history of Zimbabwean football when they fined the army outfit $10 000 and banned them for two seasons.

Tongogara, coached by Calvin Maphosa, were slapped with the sanctions following violent skirmishes after their championship decider match against TelOne under Joel Luphahla, which they lost 0-1 at Ascot Stadium in October.

The three men disciplinary committee of chairman Jethro Nyarota, Joseph Mususa and Passmore Mabukwa found the army side guilty of the post match violence which resulted in damages to property and serious injuries to some spectators including an on duty member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

According to the judgement, Tongogara must pay the $10 000 within 30 days but $2 500 was suspended for a season of which failure to pay the difference will see them being banned for another season.

“Additionally, the team is banned for two seasons of which one is suspended for three seasons on condition that during that time the defendant is not found guilty of an offence of which violence is an element. The remaining one season is suspended on condition that the defendant replaces the sponsor’s property or pays compensation of $3 350 through the association (Zifa’s) offices within 14 days,” reads the verdict.

chronicle