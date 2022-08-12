The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) says it is important for police officers to observe basic elements of human rights when going about their duties which is to protect people and property.

ZHRC recently conducted training session for recruits at Nthabazinduna training depot.

The ZHRC says the training is in line with its mandate of promotion and protection of the right to administrative justice.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean police officers has been accused of violating human rights in the course of work.

At times the authorities have been arraigned before courts charged for human rights violations.

Zwnews