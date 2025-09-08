The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Commission (ZHRC) says it is gravely concerned about the recent bombing of veteran opposition activist Job Sikhala’s house in Chitungwiza by unknown assailants.

PRESS STATEMENT: CONDEMNATION OF BOMB EXPLOSION AT JOB SIKHALA’S HOMEDATE: 7 SEPTEMBER 20251.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) through human rights media monitoring learnt of a reported bomb attack on the residence of the politician Job Sikhala, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 30 August 2025.

It was reported that the incident occurred while Job Sikhala was in South Africa launching his book, ‘Footprints in the Chains: The Life Story of Job Sikhala’.

This attack comes right on the heels of another disturbance that happened in Masvingo during the launch of the same autobiography where, reportedly, some of the books were confiscated and some panellistswere injured, which the ZHRC condemns as a violation of fundamental freedoms.

The ZHRC is concerned by this dangerous explosion, which if it is an attack, it strongly condemns as a barbaric act of violence which threatens the enjoyment of a number of constitutionally guaranteed human rights, particularly the right to life (section 48); the right to personal security (Section 52); the right to property (Section 71). and the right to not have one’s home demolished (section 74), and the rights of children under section 81(1) (f) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, Job Sikhala has the right to make political choices freely as provided for in Section 67(1)(b).

The Commission also affirms that every individual is entitled to the full enjoyment of these rights without discrimination on the basis of political affiliation as provided in section 56(3) of the Constitution.

The ZHRC is deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Mr. Sikhala’s family, especially the children who were reportedly present when the explosion took place.

The Commission underscores the importance of protecting children’s rights, as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC) and the Constitution (Section 81).

Children must be shielded from all forms of violence, abuse, and neglect. Exposureof children to such traumatic events can have enduring psychological and emotional consequences.

The ZHRC acknowledges the swift response by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and other State agencies in attending to the scene and initiating investigations.

It commends these efforts and urges the authorities to pursue a timely, thorough and impartial investigation to identify, prosecute those responsible so that they are punished in a deterrent manner.

The ZHRC will continue to monitor developments related to this incident and remains committed to ensuring that the rights of all individuals are protected.

It also urges the law enforcement agencies take measures to prevent the occurrence of such attacks against other citizens in the future, and to generally promote a safe and secure environment for all.