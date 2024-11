Image- TechZim

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned of serious power cuts.

In public notices, the power utility said the planned power cuts are to facilitate maintenance works on its networks.

Apparently, Zimbabweans are bracing up for longer periods of loadshedding as noted by the government recently in a power situation update to the nation.

Zwnews