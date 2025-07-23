The government says the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) through Powertel, is implementing transformer & anti intrusions systems where transformers are installed with camera alarms & sensors that allow real time monitoring of transformers.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Energy Minister July Moyo said the programme is currently targeting 47 000 transformers, with installation at 108 monitoring sites having been successfully completed.

Apparently, Moyo also said Zimbabwe is pushing for private sector to help deliver 2,200MW in new power by 2030. Govt has granted ‘cost reflective’ tariffs to encourage independent power producers.

Some of the ongoing private projects include:

• 235MW Heli Thermal (Hwange)

• 100MW Prestige Thermal (Beitbridge)

• 45MW Zimplats Solar, to be commissioned on Wednesday

• 20MW Dinson Thermal (Manhize).

Zwnews