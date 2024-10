The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority ZESA says there is going to be power outages in the Western region today.

In a statement to its consumers, the power utility said the planned power outages are to facilitate maintenance works.

The power outages are planned for between 0800 to 1800 hours.

Apparently, customers have been urged to treat all power lines as live in order to avoid electrocution as electricity may be restored without notice.

Zwnews