The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) says there is going to be power outages in the Western region, today.

In a public notice, the power utility through its distribution arm the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the planned outages is to facilitate maintenance works on its equipment.

However, customers have been urged to treat all power lines as live to avoid electrocution as electricity may be restored without notice.

Zimbabwe is facing constant power cuts due a number of factors including the aged equipment which is prone to regular breakdowns.

Zwnews