The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority ZESA has warned of power outages in the Southern region.

In a public notice, ZESA through its distribution arm, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the planned planned power outages is to facilitate maintenance works.

Meanwhile, the power utility has warned electricity users to treat all power lines as live to avoid the danger of electrocution.

Zimbabwe has been dogged with perennial power outages due to a number of factors including obsolete equipment prone to constant breakdowns.