The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned of looming power outages in several parts of the country.

In public notices, ZESA through its subsidiary the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said the planned power outages is to facilitate maintenance works on different locations across the country.

Meanwhile, this comes at the time the country is warned to brace for more power cuts due to low water levels at Kariba Dam.

Zwnews