The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has warned of planned power outages in the Harare region.

ZESA through its distribution arm, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said the planned outages are to facilitate maintenance works.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Power Company says the power update in the country stands as follows: 1,617MW Generated on 22 July 2025.

-Hwange: 1,135MW

-Kariba: 424MW

-IPPs: 58MW