A number of high density suburbs in Bulawayo are expected to face water supply challenges from today.

This is due to planned maintenance works by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

ZESA through its subsidiary the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says it is carrying out works in Nyamandlovu.

Meanwhile, ZESA has warned of power outages in some places in Harare, such as Msasa and Waterfalls.

Zwnews