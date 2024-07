The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of power cuts in different parts of the country.

The affected areas include some parts of Harare, Bulawayo, Chivhu and other places.

ZETDC which is an arm of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority attributes the cuts to maintenance works.

Apparently, customers have been urged to treat all power lines as live, in order to avoid electrocution.

Zwnews