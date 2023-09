The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has warned of planned power cuts in some places countrywide.

In a public notice, ZETDC, a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, said the planned power cuts are set to pave way for maintenance works.

The power utility said the cuts will be experienced on the 23rd to the 24th of September 2023. Citizens have however been implored to treat all power lines as live to avoid dangers of electrocution.

Zwnews