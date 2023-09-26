The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) says there would be power outages in some regions of Harare today and on the 28th of September 2023.

ZESA through its power distribution arm, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company says the planned cuts are to pave way for maintenance works on its networks.

Meanwhile, the country’s power utility is struggling to offer efficient services due to aged infrastructure prone to regular breakdowns.

Vandalism and theft of power distribution equipment has also been cited as another factor affecting the utility’s ability to offer efficient services to its clients.