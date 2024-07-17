The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced multiple power cuts countrywide in the next few days.

In public notices, ZETDC which is a distribution arm of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority said the planned power cuts are to facilitate maintenance works on its networks.

Zimbabwe has antiquated power generation and distribution hardware prone to constant breakdowns.

Vandalism and equipment thefts is another drawback affecting the national power utility.

Zwnews