The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) a branch of the national power utility has announced that it would be conducting maintenance works that would see power being switched off in the Western region.

In a public notice, ZETDC said the affected areas will be put on loadshedding schedule for the noted period.

According to ZETDC, technical teams are currently working to restore power as quickly as possible.

However, in Zimbabwe load shedding has become so frequent, so entrenched, and so prolonged.

During times when electricity is switched off nearly every day for an average of 16 hours, it can no longer be described as a temporary inconvenience.

Some views it as an indication of a collapsing energy sector, one that has been left to decay through years of underinvestment, mismanagement, corruption, and neglect.