The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply (ZESA) has requested for tariff hike, this is amid endless power supply woes.

The country’s power utility says the proposed increase is meant to support mining, agriculture and tourism sectors.

The proposed increase is $0.02 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on the current tariff.

Presently, Zimbabweans pay between US$0.02 to US$0.04 per unit for the first 50 kWh to 200 kWh, amounting to $137.71 to $458.94 in local currency.

The notice reads,

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, in compliance with section 53 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19) of 2002, has submitted to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), an application for review of electricity tariffs for 2023.

“Reasons for seeking electricity tariff review: to enable the utility to raise the revenue required for service provision in 2023, to cover costs for Purchase of Electricity, Operations and Maintenance, Regulatory costs, Research and development costs and General Admin to take into consideration adjustment for under recovery in the previous year.

“To create capacity to be able to support economic growth in the Mining, Agriculture, Industrial and Tourism sectors. The magnitude of the tariff adjustment being applied for in the interim is an increase of USc2/kWh on the existing tariff.”

Zwnews