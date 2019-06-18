ZESA Reverts To Stage 1 Load Shedding For Zimbos To Watch AFCON

ZETDC has revealed that it will do everything its power to provide electricity so that soccer lovers will be able to watch the Africa Cup of Nations which starts this Friday in Egypt.

The power utility has however assured its customers that the load shedding schedule has since been downgraded to Stage 1 whereby power is cut for “only” 8 hours rather than the 16 hours experienced over the weekend.

It said in response to a consumer:

Load shedding is not deliberate. Its a function of demand and supply. Every EFFORT will be applied to make sure that we get to watch AFCON. However, plant breakdown/ failure and huge demand may hamper that effort. Saving energy is paramount.

ZESA claims that power shortages are worsened by the fact that its power stations were built in the 1940s and the equipment is now too old causing it to break down constantly.

-agencies