The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) through its distribution arm, Zimbabwe Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) signed a power purchasing agreement with an independent power producer, Matshela Energy Limited.

The deal would see the power utility getting 100MW from the solar plant in Gwanda.

Zimbabwe is facing a serious power crisis as the nation is failing to generate enough electricity to meet demand.

For some time, Zimbabwe has been importing electricity from countries like Zambia, South Africa and Mozambique.

Zwnews