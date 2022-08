The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has hiked electricity tariffs for domestic customers.

ZESA through its distribution arm, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says new tariffs are with effect from 3 August 2022.

In their first purchase, below are what ZESA’s domestic customers would get:

50 Units / kWh – $542.00

100 Units / kWh – $1,627.00

150 Units / kWh – $3,530.00

200 Units / kWh – $5,431.00

250 Units / kWh – $8,145.00

300 Units / kWh – $10,860.00

350 Units / kWh – $13,970.00

400 Units / kWh – $17,078.00

450 Units / kWh – $20,334.00

500 Units / kWh – $23,590.00

600 Units / kWh – $30,103.00

700 Units / kWh – $36,616.00

800 Units / kWh – $43,129.00

900 Units / kWh – $49,641.00

1000 Units / kWh – $ 56,154.00