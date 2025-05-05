Critical equipment at a Zesa Holdings substation in Highfield was destroyed on Sunday night after it caught fire in unclear circumstances, while a technical fault has also occurred at Hwange Power Station, resulting in the reduction of available power supplies.

The fault at Hwange Power Station has spawned increased load-shedding while the damage to the substation has resulted in parts of Highfield and industrial areas having no power.

ZESA Holdings confirmed both incidents.

“ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued stakeholders of a technical fault that occurred at Hwange Power Station, resulting in the reduction of available power supplies,” the power utility said in a statement.

“This unforeseen incident has necessitated increased load-shedding across all customer groups.

“Our technical team is working to rectify the problem and restore normal operations within the shortest possible time. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

On the Highfield Substation incident, Zesa said, “The fire resulted in damage to critical equipment at the substation. As a result, the following substations are currently affected: Willowvale, Beatrice, Workington and Glen Norah.

Consequently, the following areas are experiencing power outages: Parts of Southerton (industrial and domestic), Workington Industrial, Old and New Ardbennie (Industrial, including Varun and Steel Brands), Parts of Willowvale (Industrial), Rugare, Westwood, Lochnivar, Highfield, Parts of Waterfalls, Parts of Mbare, ZESA Enterprises and ZRP Southerton.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to replace the damaged equipment and restore power supplies.”

Meanwhile, the following measures have been implemented to minimise the impact; Workington area is being temporarily supplied with power from the Kambuzuma substation and Willowvale area is being temporarily supplied with power from the Parkridge substation.

“ZETDC is committed to keeping its valued customers informed of progress and will provide updates as they become available. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.”

The Herald