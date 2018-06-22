ZESA employees injured in electrical explosion accident

BULAWAYO:Four Zesa workers were set ablaze following an electrical explosion.

The freak accident happened while they were working on an electric fault in Bulawayo’s city center around 11AM on Wednesday.

According to reports, they were trying to fix a circuit breaker behind Zapalala Supermarket which is located along Herbert Chitepo Street between Leopold Takawira Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

The injured were identified as Zwelitsha Tshuma (50), Trust Ncube (27), Ananias Ngwebu (53) and Tracy Dliwayo (26).

Bulawayo chief fire officer Mr Richard Peterson confirmed the incident.

“We can’t immediately confirm what transpired but an explosion is suspected to have occurred, injuring three men and a female in the process.

“They all sustained varying degrees of burns and were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where they are being attended to,” he said. zimpapers