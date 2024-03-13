Categories: Zim Latest

ZESA attributes increased loadshedding countrywide to system failure

Power pylons reache into the sunset sky. Silhouettes of big trees under energy transmission towers.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) says a ‘system disturbance’ at Hwange Power Station this morning has necessitated increased load shedding.

According to the power utility, this has affected power transmission across the country.

For years, the country has been struggling to produce enough power due to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba hydropower station as well as antiquated equipment.

