ZESA attributes increased loadshedding countrywide to system failure

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) says a ‘system disturbance’ at Hwange Power Station this morning has necessitated increased load shedding.
According to the power utility, this has affected power transmission across the country.
For years, the country has been struggling to produce enough power due to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba hydropower station as well as antiquated equipment.
Zwnews
About four foreign missions (ambassadors) to Zimbabwe have presented their credentials to President Emmerson Dambudzo… Read More
Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says authoritarian regimes are allergic to the fourth industrial revolution,… Read More
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board of directors has threatened to take legal action against… Read More
WASHINGTON, USA – US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have both passed… Read More
In a tragic incident, a Manchester City fan fatally attacked his brother during an argument… Read More
A 34-year-old Zimbabwean man has been jailed for three life sentences and an additional 226… Read More