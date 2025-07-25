The National power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings has announced leadership changes after the passing of executive chairman Sydney Gata.

Engineer Cletus Nyachowe is now interim Chief Executive Officer while Albert Joel Nduna takes over as acting board chairman.

The move comes as ZESA restructures under the Mutapa Investment Fund, with plans to separate the roles of CEO and chairman.

Nduna has vast experience in both the public and private sectors, having worked for Delta Corporation, the Ministry of Finance as Under Secretary and later promoted to the position of Deputy Secretary responsible for Domestic and International Finance.

His portfolio in the Ministry of Finance included the regulation of insurance companies and pension funds, banks, building societies, and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

Nduna was involved in the establishment of financial institutions such as the Zimbabwe Development Bank, the National Social Security Authority, and the Zimbabwe Reinsurance Corporation (ZimRe). He has served as president of the African Insurance Organization (AIO), president of the Federation of Afro-Asian Insurers and Reinsurers (FAIR), and deputy president of the Association of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in developing countries, covering Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

He also serves on the Boards of ZESA Holdings and Zimbabwe Open University, among others.

Nduna holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom and a BSc Degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lancaster.

