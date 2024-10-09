The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has announced maintenance induced power outages in the capital.

The power utility through its distribution arm the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company ZETDC said the outages are expected on the 8th and 9th October 2024.

Meanwhile, customers have been urged to treat all power lines as live in order to avoid electrocution as electricity may be restored without notice.

Zimbabwe is facing serious power challenges due to a number of factors including aged equipment which is prone to constant breakdowns.

Zwnews