The energy regulator Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) wants a halt on new fuel stations as it tightens up licensing rules.

Currently, a developer can get a commercial permit from council, build a station, and only later apply for a ZERA licence.

ZERA wants to be part of the process from the beginning.

“The regulator is also pushing for by-laws to set minimum distances between service stations,” Chief Executive Officer Edington Mazambani says.

The fuel retail business has exploded over the past decade, with licensed companies jumping from 229 in 2012 to 996 last year, according to ZERA’s 2024 sector report.

Zwnews