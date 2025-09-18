The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority is investigating the explosion of 20 liquified petroleum gas tanks that rocked Mpandawana Growth Point in Gutu on Sunday, leaving one attendant seriously injured.

The explosion has raised renewed concerns over the safety of some gas operations.

In an interview, ZERA chief executive officer Mr Edington Mazambani confirmed the probe and said a full report would be issued once investigations were complete.

“We are still investigating the incident and we should be able to give a statement after a comprehensive investigation,” he said.

“The authority has always emphasised that handling of liquefied petroleum gas requires strict adherence to safety standards. Operators must comply with set regulations because any lapse can lead to loss of life and property.”

The blasts occurred at Chipopera Gas Filling Station, where 20 gas tanks exploded one after the other, sparking panic as residents fled in all directions.

Flames and thick smoke engulfed the area, forcing nearby businesses to shut down as emergency services rushed to contain the fire.

The attendant manning the station sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as explosions shook the ground and sent people running for safety.

Sunday’s accident comes against the backdrop of several deadly gas-related explosions in recent years. In 2019, a gas cylinder blast in Harare’s Glen View suburb killed two people and reduced a house to rubble.

In 2021, Budiriro residents were left homeless after a gas explosion destroyed multiple rooms in a block of flats.

In January 2023, a suspected gas leak at a food outlet in Bulawayo injured seven people, prompting renewed calls for tighter monitoring of small-scale operators.

The increasing demand for liquefied petroleum gas, driven by persistent electricity shortages as well as rising prosperity allowing people to move from firewood, has seen the mushrooming of unlicensed gas dealers across urban and rural areas.

Many operate from makeshift stalls without fire extinguishers, protective clothing, or safe storage facilities, exposing both workers and customers to grave danger. Zera has been enforcing its rules and licensing, and in suburban Harare, for example, even small businesses how follow rules and have display their licences.

Police have since cordoned off the Mpandawana filling station and investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the explosions.

The Herald