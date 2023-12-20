The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is currently conducting an operation to confiscate gas tanks from illegal dealers.

According to the authority, the move is aimed at ensuring public safety.

Over the years, cases of gas explosions have been reported, in some instances they have become fatal.

Few days ago, police in Masvingo launched a manhunt for a gas shop operator at Chikombedzi Business Centre in southern Chiredzi after an explosion claimed two lives and seriously injured three others.

The explosion, which happened two weeks ago, was reportedly caused by gas leaking from one of the supply tanks owned by the suspect, Garfield Mafanele.

The explosion also damaged six tuckshops and all their contents.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said they were going to charge Mafanele with culpable homicide.

“The whereabouts of the gas shop owner (Mafanele) are still unknown and we are tracking him down,” he said.

“The long arm of the law will soon catch up with him and we will charge him with culpable homicide.”

