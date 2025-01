The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) which is a government entity established by the Energy Regulatory Authority Act Chapter 13:23 of 2011, has announced new prices for fuel.

The new prices are with effect from 4 January 2025.

The January fuel prices: USD/L Petrol: $1.48 (unchanged from December) Diesel went down to $1.53 from (December: $1.54).

Zwnews