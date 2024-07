The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission -ZEC- has responded to a letter of complaint by prominent lawyer Thabani Mpofu over remarks made by the Zimbabwe National Army chief Ansleem Sanyatwe.

Sanyatwe implied that ZEC is captured by the army and the military use command voting so that ZANU PF remains in power wether people like it or not.

However, in response, ZEC Chief Elections Officer Utoile Silayigwana said the power to investigate electoral malpractices lies within the police.

Zwnews