Image: ZEC Boss Priscilla Chigumba

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has made sensational claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officers were summoned by the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO).

He reports:

Reports from Harare indicate a looming cabinet reshuffle. But first, today Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials were summoned for a so-called training session by the Central Intelligence Organisation, apparently in preparation for another resolution expected from the ZANUPF conference in Mutare that will demand President Emerson Mnangagwa’s term be extended to 2030 and open the way for a referendum.

That referendum, like past polls in Zimbabwe, will be manipulated.

On the cabinet front, the current sports minister, General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, who is an ally of Mnangagwa’s deputy, is reported to be on his way out, with Mnangagwa’s clansman and sports trainer, Temba Mliswa, tipped to replace him.

The head of Zimbabwe’s military, Commander of the Defence Forces General Valerio Sibanda, is said to be facing retirement as soon as October, with insiders claiming he is “too professional” for what is being planned.

Describing someone as too professional is code for removing officers who might insist on rules and accountability when the political leadership needs pliant military officials.

Politically, the manoeuvres appear aimed at crippling the deputy vice-president, General Constantino Chiwenga. After the Mutare conference, and short of a miracle such as a successful internal pushback by the security services, the Mnangagwa camp intends to be in a position to totally sideline Chiwenga.

If these reports come to pass, Zimbabwe will see further politicisation of state institutions, a a totally captured military, and a deeper assault on electoral credibility and judicial independence.

General Chiwenga has been crippled politically and his only way out is through a military coup which is looking like a pipe dream with each day as Mnangagwa continues to purge anyone who hasn’t shown loyalty and pay those who are up for the taking using his huge slush fund.

Unlike Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa is not hesitating to make Russian roulette moves to sideline Chiwenga and his faction. The military unit that was central to the 2017 coup which removed Mugabe was the Presidential Guard Brigade, which at the time was commanded by General Chiwenga.

Its current commander’s wife is now at the forefront of campaigning for Mnangagwa’s ally and chosen successor, Kuda Tagwirei.

President Mnangagwa has decided not to travel out of the country at all, fearing that his allies will be arrested by Chiwenga when he is acting president, as there are said to be prepared dockets waiting to be executed.

He cancelled his trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.