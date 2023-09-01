The United States of America-based Carter Centre has released its preliminary statement on Zimbabwe’s general elections, saying the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was not independent.

The organization also said the playing field was not level and that the polls lacked credibility.

It said these and other factors made it hard for contestants to compete on an equal footing and prevented the genuine expression of the will of the Zimbabwean people.

The Carter Centre is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation founded in 1982 by former US president Jimmy Carter.

Apparently, other observer missions like the African Union, European Union, and the Southern African Development Community also shared the same position.