After unending calls by activists for the release of the voters’ roll the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is now legally compelled to release the voters roll to successfully nominated candidates today.

As nominations court sit around Zimbabwe today the laws of the country demand each candidate be given a copy of the voters roll free of charge.

And any problems on the voters roll must be brought to the attention of ZEC before 24 July.

Therefore, only 34 days remain for the voters roll to be audited and challenged.

Apparently, ZEC is on record saying nothing short of an earthquake would stop elections once proclaimed.

The country’s election management body says whether voters, or candidates have complaints of whatever kind, they will only challenge the outcome.

