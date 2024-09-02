The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has been involved in a road accident.

While the authorities are yet to confirm the development and her current condition, reports say the accident took place along Harare-Chirundu road.

Children of War Veterans Association posted:

“ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has an accident along Harare Chirundu road.”

Political analyst Majaira Jairosi posted:

“@ZECzim chairperson in Justice Priscilla Chigumba was involved in an accident.

“I have not been able to verify the news with my sources.

“Zimbabweans be prepared to buy her another car.”

Zwnews