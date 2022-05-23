The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the Nomination Court sitting dates for the Chipinge Rural Ward 16 and Kariba Ward 16 by-elections.

As stated by ZEC, for Chipinge, the court will seat on 10 June 2022, while for Kariba Ward 16 it will seat on the 2 June 2022.

Meanwhile, the By-Elections will be conducted on the 23rd of July 2022.

According to ZEC Chief Elections Officer, Utoile Silaigwana, the Chipinge by-election was necessitated by the suspension of the incumbent councillor.

