The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has demanded the lifting of suspensions imposed on teachers by the government for engaging in an industrial action demanding a living wage.

“Demanding a living wage is not an offence. Arbitrary actions do not solve labour disputes.

“Lift the suspension of all incapacitated teachers. Pay a living wage,” says ZCTU.

Meanwhile, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has approached the courts challenging the decision by the government to suspend striking teachers.

“We have instructed our lawyers @ZimHRNGOForum to file an urgent application challenging the suspension of teachers by the Minister of @MoPSEZim.

“While we fight the legal battle we urge teachers to remain resolute. Only USD 540 will push us back to the classroom,” says ARTUZ.

Zwnews