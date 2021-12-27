Zimbabwe Council of Churches secretary-general Reverend Kenneth Mtata says the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu represented what the Church ought to be in the public sphere.

Mtata says Tutu spoke out fearlessly, factually and consistently on injustice against oppressed ordinary people in society.

“He represented what it means to be church in the public sphere.

“Faithful to the gospel, Factual, Fearless, Fair and Funny at the same time. Rest in Peace Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” Mtata said.

Tutu died recently after battling cancer for some time.

He was known for promotion of justice, helped denouncing and abolition of Apartheid in South Africa.

Tutu was a human rights icon in the SADC region and the continent as large.

He died aged 90.

Zwnews