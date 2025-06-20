Zimbabwe have named their squad of 16 players to face World Test Championship 2025 winners, South Africa in a two-match Test series at home, beginning later this month.

The sides previously met in a warm-up match for the Proteas ahead of the World Test Championship final.

The team will be led by long-standing skipper, Craig Ervine, while leg spinner, Vincent Masekesa has also been recalled.

Zimbabwe are bolstered by the return of pacer Trevor Gwandu, who was injured on the tour of England.

Uncapped pacer Kundai Matigimu earns his maiden Test call-up, while Prince Masvaure and Takudzwanashe Kaitano return to strengthen the top-order alongside Brian Bennett.

Blessing Muzarabani leads the pace attack, with Sean Williams stabilising the middle-order in the two-Test series.

Zimbabwe Squad v South Africa:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams