Information for Development Trust (IDT) says the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has long abandoned its constitutional mandate of serving the nation.

IDT, a non-profit organisation enhancing access to information on corporate and political governance transparency and accountability says ZBC operates as a mouthpiece for the ruling party, ZANU PF, perpetuating political polarisation and undermining the very citizens who fund its operations.

“This bias is not only a betrayal of public trust but also a significant barrier to fostering political tolerance and national unity in Zimbabwe,” says IDT.

It is imperative that ZBC transforms into a genuine Public Service Broadcaster, delivering balanced, impartial, and diverse content that serves all citizens, not just the interests of a single political party.

ZBC’s reliance on motorists for 80% of its revenue underscores its obligation to provide fair and unbiased coverage.

These funds, drawn from ordinary Zimbabweans, should ensure that the broadcaster operates in the public interest, offering a platform for diverse voices and opinions.

Yet, ZBC has consistently failed in this regard, prioritisingZanu PF propaganda over balanced journalism.

This skewed coverage has deepened political divisions, alienating citizens who feel excluded from the national discourse.

By sidelining opposition parties and dissenting voices, ZBC has become a tool for entrenching political toxicity rather than a vehicle for informed, educated, and entertained citizens.

The broadcaster’s bias is particularly egregious given its funding mechanism.

Motorists, who are effectively taxpayers, have a right to expect impartiality and accountability from ZBC.

Instead, they are subjected to one-sided reporting that undermines democratic principles and stifles meaningful political engagement.

This is not only unjust but also counterproductive in a nation grappling with economic challenges and social fragmentation.

ZBC’s failure to reflect the diversity of Zimbabwean society has eroded its relevance, with many questioning why they should continue to fund a broadcaster that does not serve their interests.

To address this crisis, ZBC must implement measures to ensure diverse and impartial coverage.

This includes providing equitable airtime to all political parties, amplifying dissenting voices, and fostering a culture of political tolerance.

Such reforms are essential to detoxify Zimbabwe’s political landscape and rebuild trust in public institutions.

However, ZBC cannot be expected to reform itself without external pressure.

Civic society, parliament, and citizens must establish robust lobbying mechanisms to hold the broadcaster accountable and push for its transformation into a true Public Service Broadcaster.

Parliament, in particular, has a critical role to play. As it debates the Broadcasting Services Bill, lawmakers must prioritise clauses that mandate impartiality and diversity in ZBC’s programming.

The current requirement for motorists to pay for radio licences should be contingent on ZBC’s commitment to balanced coverage.

Furthermore, the Bill should include provisions for independent oversight to ensure compliance with these standards.

Zimbabwe’s spirit of nationalism cannot be resuscitated without a media landscape that reflects the nation’s diversity and fosters unity.

ZBC, as a publicly funded institution, has a moral and legal obligation to lead this transformation.

By shedding its partisan bias and embracing its role as a national broadcaster, ZBC can begin to heal the divisions it has helped to create.