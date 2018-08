Douglas Vambe, the man famed for coming up with Jerusarema-Mbende drumbeat, the signature tune on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation(ZBC)’s news bulletins has passed away in Harare, his family said.

Born on August 8, 1937, Vambe started playing the drum at the age of five. The news bulletins signature drumbeat was recorded in the early 1960s.

Vambe who died at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on Tuesday toured the world showcasing his drumming skills.