THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has appointed Effort Magoso as Director of the News and Current Affairs with effect from the 1st of August

2025.

Magoso brings to the critical leadership position 15 years of distinguished service at ZBC, where he began as a producer in the Current Affairs Section.

He also served as Manager – Current Affairs, Acting Manager – TV Productions and Manager – TV Bulletins, a position he held prior to his latest appointment.

He holds a MSc in Development Studies from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and a BSc (Hons) degree in Journalism and Media Studies, also from NUST.

He is pursuing PhD studies at the University of Zimbabwe, focusing on media and development communication.

Magoso won several awards including the HIFC Broadcast Mentee of the Year and Outstanding Road Safety Reportage.

His new role entails strengthening ZBC’s editorial integrity, expanding digital content delivery across multiple platforms, and enhancing ZBC’s position as Zimbabwe’s most trusted news source.

ZBC