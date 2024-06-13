The ZANU PF’s Youth League says scandal-ridden businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who claims President Emmerson Mnangagwa is under his control and influence, should desist from abusing the name of their “respected leader” for his “nefarious shenanigans”.

In a scathing statement, which signals growing impatience and irritation with Chivayo’s puerile antics, the youth league said:

“We sternly warn him to abstain from abusing party and government structures.”

This marks the beginning of public reactions by the ruling party and authorities angry at Chivayo’s abuse of proximity to Mnangagwa, power and access to state procurement tenders for self-aggrandisement.