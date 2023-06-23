Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party will not hand over power to Citizens Coalition for Change CCC leader Nelson Chamisa even if he wins.

“Guys musadzungaira nhema, munofunga Zanu pf, igoti Chamisa tonga zvako ndiwe wa kunda, musarota muchifamba imwi, vanongoti wakunda asi huya titonge newe, Tsvangirayi wakadini paya 2008, let’s talk about dialogue noti zvenyu zvokumama izvo,” he says.

Zivhu adds that this time around, Chamisa will be in government.

“Whichever way this time Chamisa unopinda mu Government, I am not interested about the position he is going to take, iam only interested kuti apinde mu Government,” he says.

He further posits that Mnangagwa will work with both Chamisa and former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere to develop the country.

Zwnews