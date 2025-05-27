ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa says the ruling party will drive out anyone who harbours presidential ambitions.

Speaking during a press conference at ZANU PF HQ this afternoon, Mutsvangwa said anyone has a right to join the ruling provided they don’t come with hidden agendas of wanting to take over power.

Quizzed on why ZANU PF blocks talk of Mnangagwa’s successor while allowing campaigns for his 2030 third term bid, Mutsvangwa said the ruling party in its conference resolutions agreed that he should continue.

He added that such a call is constitutional.

Speaking on why the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe was removed he said this happened after his justice minister, Happyton Bonyongwe, tried to arrest army generals and restructure the military.

He added that Mugabe had become a dynastic pretender, no longer serving the revolution.

In other news the United Kingdom (UK) has removed former Central Intelligence Organisation boss Isaac Moyo, ex police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and former army commander Anselem Sanyatwe from its sanctions list.

Zwnews