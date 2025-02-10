ZANU PF’s two clear camps have outdone each other publicly today at Heroes Acre, singing from different hymn books.

To watchers, what appeared clear was that there is a group or faction that close to security apparatus based on the positions of the political choirs.

Apparently, political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says this was never witnessed as no open confrontation happened under late former President Robert Mugabe.

“So today there were clearly two political choirs at the Heroes Acre for Number 1 and Number 2. Such a situation never happened under Mugabe until the coup.

“This tells us the balance of forces and open war in succession politics in ZANU PF; an implosion is simmering.

“This is real politics; proper and unambiguous elite contradictions exhibited in song and dance before the Zanu PF leadership in broad daylight,” he says.

Zwnews