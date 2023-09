0 0

ZANU PF candidate Mabel Chinomona has retained her post as President of the Senate beating Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Felix Magalela Sibanda.

The Clerk of Parliament announced that Chinomona got 50 votes, against Magagela’s 25 votes.

The ruling party also landed the vice presidency with Lt Gen Rtd Mike Nyambuya bagging 49 votes, while CCC candidate Miriam Chakabuda collected 16 votes.

Meanwhile, the ruling party also won the Speaker and deputy Speaker of Parliament posts.