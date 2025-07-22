Local tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei says it is “unfounded” and “ungrateful” for ZANU PF to accuse him of trying to buy votes and manipulate party structures to rise to the top as he has spent a lot of money funding the organisation.

This comes after ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said yesterday Tagwirei is not eligible for co-option into the Central Committee and should go back to the cell – village committee – to start from scratch.

Mutsvangwa also said Tagwirei made his money from Zanu PF and the party knows the source of wealth, and can close the tap if needs be.

Responding to Mutsvangwa through the Presidential Land Tenure Programme, Tagwirei said:

“The recent commentary aimed at Dr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei remarks which have not only misrepresented his legacy but disrespected his unwavering contributions to both ZANU PF and the nation at large.

“Dr. Tagwirei is not new to ZANU PF. His involvement spans years of active support, partnership, and strategic investment into programs that have benefited Zimbabweans directly.

“To suggest that he seeks to ‘buy’ influence within the party or use personal resources to manipulate structures is both unfounded and ungrateful.”

“Let us be clear true patriots don’t parade their allegiance; they demonstrate it. Dr. Tagwirei’s role within this movement is one of substance, not spectacle.

“His actions speak in the upliftment of communities, the support of national goals, and the stability he helps reinforce during difficult times.

“We reject the notion that private sector involvement equates to manipulation. Instead, we affirm that it’s a vital pillar of progress, and leaders like Dr. Tagwirei embody what it means to serve Zimbabwe outside of fanfare or political ambition.

“So, let us not dishonor what has been built. Let us not allow envy or misunderstanding to stain a legacy rooted in loyalty and nation-building.

“Dr. Tagwirei is not a symptom he is a solution. And Zimbabwe deserves to be led by those who serve first, speak second.”

Newshawks